Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says the collective water consumption for the past week has increased by 24 million litres from 610 to 634 million litres per day. The water level of dams that supply the city have also declined by just over 1 percent over the same period, with water levels standing at 54 percent, it said in a statement on Monday.

The City says daily consumption, however, is still within the target of 650 million litres per day. It has urged residents to continue using water sparingly.

Western Cape dam levels continue to decrease due to soaring temperatures that trigger high rates of evaporation, the Department of Water and Sanitation said.

It called on all water users to apply extra caution when using water during this period as excessive use might cause a strain on the system.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly dam level monitoring report, the Western Cape Water Supply System has decreased from 55.51% to 54%, compared to 23.70% last year.

While the province expects its rainfall in the winter season, water users are reminded that where water restrictions are in place, such restrictions must be adhered to.

Major dams 25/2/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 75.7

77.7

52.7

Steenbras Lower 53.3

55.2

37.4

Steenbras Upper 70.0

70.3

90.6

Theewaterskloof 42.3

43.5

11.0

Voëlvlei

68.0

69.7

16.1

Wemmershoek 63.1

65.1

46.3

Total Stored Ml 490 167

502 973

216 414

% Storage 54.6

54.6

24.1

Residents are reminded that Level 3 water restrictions are in place, which includes the following, among others:

– Daily usage of 105 litres per person per day in total irrespective of whether you are at home, work or elsewhere.

– Washing of vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats with municipal drinking water is only allowed if using a bucket.

– Washing with non-drinking water or cleaning with waterless products or dry steam-cleaning processes is strongly encouraged.

– You are encouraged to flush toilets with greywater, rainwater or other non-drinking water.

– No watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water within 48 hours of rainfall that provides adequate saturation.

– Watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water allowed only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 09:00 or after 18:00 for a maximum of one hour per property and only if using a bucket or watering can. No use of hosepipes or any sprinkler systems allowed.

– Borehole/wellpoint water must be used efficiently to avoid wastage and evaporation. Borehole/wellpoint water users are strongly encouraged to follow the same watering times as applicable to municipal drinking water use detailed above.

Cape Times