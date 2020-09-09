Evicted CPUT protesting students search for new place to live

Cape Town - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students who were evicted from their residence are still looking for a place to stay. The students were evicted from their South Point Residence at 4am on Sunday after they were allegedly involved in protests. South Point said the students had caused damage to the residence and it applied for an urgent court interdict that saw a number of students arrested and appearing in court. They were released on bail on Monday. Bellville Sasco chairperson Nanga Codana said there was no proof that students damaged property and appealed for accommodation for the evicted students. “We appeal to the university to provide alternative accommodation for the seven released students, as one of the conditions was that they not return to South Point.

“We also appeal to anyone who can help us with legal assistance fees to challenge this victimisation.

“While we undergo all of these processes we also appeal to any touched Samaritan who can assist us with temporary accommodation while we challenge all avenues. We are tired of sleeping on the streets. Those students will be sick now,” Codana said.

South Point said the students’ behaviour had caused more than R1 million in damage to property.

“To protect the lives and safety of its student residents, staff and suppliers as well as its property, SouthPoint has terminated the leases of students against whom we’ve also successfully secured an urgent High Court interdict on the basis of a prima facie case, as well as irreparable and imminent harm by these students,” building management said.

They said while they respected the right to protest, they did not tolerate destructive and criminal behaviour.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley condemned the criminal acts and said the institution respected South Point’s right to take legal action.

Cape Times