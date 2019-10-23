Titus, her friend Natasha Stuurman and alleged hitmen Justice Mooi and Masithembe January face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Titus was identified as the mastermind of Preston's murder by co-accused Sixabiso Klip, who is serving 15 years after turning State witness. In his plea and sentence agreement, Klip detailed how the murder was planned.
Last month, the State closed its case and the murder trial was postponed to November 6.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We will proceed on November 6 with the defence case of accused number two, Maggie Titus. Accused number one, Justice Mooi, closed his case without testifying or calling any witnesses.”