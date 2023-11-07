Ex-lover of alleged Boland killer says he terrorised her, family

Triple murder and six-time rape accused Johan Williams returned to the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where his former lover took the stand as a witness to testify for the State. The woman, whom the court requested not be named after a section 153 application was denied, is also the mother of Williams’ 9-year-old daughter.

The woman, who has since married after her relationship with Williams ended, requested the section 153 application so that the court may be held in camera. State advocate Maria Marshall advanced reasons to the court why the application was made, including that the witness was still traumatised by the sexual abuse and violence she was subjected to by Williams. The pair dated between 2010 and 2018. Their child was born in 2014.

Asked about the details of their relationship and how they got involved, the woman said the relationship developed over time as their friendship grew but also highlighted that the relationship was “void of love”. “As u dit ‘n verhouding kon noem. Daar was nie liefde nie. Ek weet nie hoe om dit te verduidelik nie (If one could call it a relationship. There was no love involved. I don’t know how to explain it),” the woman told the court. The woman also told the court how alleged Boland serial killer Williams had terrorised her and her family -- who were opposed to their relationship -- and how he had in one instance, set the home of her mother, grandmother and a neighbour’s alight in forced efforts to see his former lover.