Extensive search for six missing fishermen underway

An extensive search operation is underway for six fishermen who went missing in a grey 7.8 meter rigid hull inflatable boat at the weekend. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted on Sunday morning by concerned family members from Hout Bay and Hawston, and colleagues of the fishermen, about their failure to return.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Monday that they may have been in deep sea South or South West of Cape Point late on Saturday evening. He said the ongoing search was being conducted by a multidisciplinary search party. “The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre supported by the NSRI's Emergency Operations Centre, Transnet National Ports Authority Cape Town Port Control, the SA Police Services, Police Sea Borderline Control and Water Policing and Diving Services are assisting in search grid plotting over an extensive search area deep sea South and South West of Cape Point, where it is believed that the six local men were reportedly fishing during Saturday afternoon and night,” said Lambinon.

He said the search involving NSRI rescue craft, commercial fishing and motor vessels, and recreational fishermen, had yielded no signs of the missing men and their craft. “Telkom Maritime Radio Services are broadcasting an all ships marine VHF radio broadcast alerting vessels in the area to be on the lookout. Ski-Boat Mobile and local boating and maritime communities are assisting to spread the word for all vessels and ships at sea to report any sightings. We commend all vessels at sea that are assisting in this extensive search.” The families have opened missing persons cases.