Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha reaches Brazil in record time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Stepping off his boat Ratel onto Brazilian soil with wobbly legs after months at sea, the first thing extreme adventurer Zirk Botha wanted was a burger, chips and a Coke. The 59-year-old former naval officer completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record of 70 days, 4 000 nautical miles, arriving there on Saturday. He rowed to raise awareness about the planet and sustainable development. In completing the south transatlantic crossing, Botha has set world records as the first person to row the route alone and unsupported by any safety craft, and for the fastest row on the route. He rowed on to Cabo Frio yesterday to receive a massive welcome at the original Rio de Janeiro Yacht Club.

Botha said the relentless nature of the weather has been physically and mentally draining. He also lost an estimated 10kg.

“As far as I know, other SA solo rowers have done the Talisker or its predecessor, the Woodvale challenge.

“No other solo rower has done an unsupported transatlantic row of this magnitude, which has included coping with the Cape of Storms. I am waiting for verification, but I believe this is the longest distance rowed by a South African solo rower on any route. As a solo rower I had to deal with all physical, mental and emotional challenges without support or relief,” said Botha.

The SA consul-general in Brazil, Tinyiko Kumalo, described Botha as a brave man.

“As representatives here in Brazil, we recognise the important role this initiative plays in strengthening the relations between South Africa and Brazil. You are our true hero, for a hero is someone who, in spite of weakness, doubt or not always knowing the answers, goes ahead and overcomes anyway, and a man who lets no obstacle prevent him from pursuing the values he has chosen.”

Juwi Renewable Energies chief executive Richard Doyle, who sponsored the trip, said what Botha had done was remarkable.

“It is really symbolic because it is a proxy for the greater effort we all need to make both individually and collectively if we are to realise sustainability.”

Zirk Botha enjoys a burger after his arrival in Brazil at the weekend, two weeks ahead of schedule.

[email protected]

Cape Times