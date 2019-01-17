Captain Hein Hendricks said after police had stopped and searched the vehicle, they found two illegal firearms and ammunition. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – A vehicle that failed to stop at a red traffic light led to the police's K9 Unit arresting three men in connection with the possession of illegal firearms during routine patrols in Lansdowne. Captain Hein Hendricks said after police had stopped and searched the vehicle, they found two illegal firearms and ammunition. It was also established that the vehicle was reported stolen in Claremont, the SABC reported.

Hendricks said two of the suspects have pending cases of possession of illegal firearms and dealing in drugs against them. They will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged.

Meanwhile, the city's Metro Police Drug and Task Team and Law Enforcement's Stabilisation Unit were busy with the execution of search warrants at drug houses in Blombos Street, Lentegeur and Tony Lane in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, at about 7.30am, the City said.

The officers ended up apprehending six suspects between the ages 25 and 44 for dealing in drugs.

Officers confiscated 66 whole mandrax tablets, six half mandrax tablets, 314 heroin straws, eight packets of heroin, 39 packets of tik, one parcel dagga, 10 bankies dagga, 101 dagga stoppe, one bag of dagga and a small amount of cash.

All six suspects were detained at the Lentegeur police station and the drugs handed over for further investigation.