Cape Town – Some Philippi East families have opted to flee areas such as Lower Crossroads in the wake of the shootings that claimed the lives of 11 people in less than 24 hours. Philippi East community leader Ncedo Marikeni said that after the shootings, which occurred 11 days ago, the “Tactical Response Team came and made raids but as soon as they left shootings happened again. It was as if someone informed these criminals when the units will come and go”.

“Another shooting occurred outside the tavern where three people were shot and one survived. We need long-term plans. People are tired of living in fear. Some families moved out at the weekend.”

Also at the weekend, police released three photographs of six “people of interest”, and offered a R70 000 reward to anyone with information that could help in tracing them.

The six are Siphenkosi Gwazekhaya also known as Bhoyoyo; Shane Madolo; Thamsanqa Lande; Lubabalo Phethelo; Onke Thafu; and Oyam Hlamu, also known as Mashesha.

Anyone with any information can contact Brigadier Bheki Khumalo on 082 5568642 or 021-4676140.

The deaths of the 11 people led to Police Minister Bheki Cele announcing that troops would be deployed to the Cape Flats to help fight crime.

On Monday, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed in crossfire between gangs in Gamtoos Road, Manenberg. The woman was reportedly standing with friends when a shoot-out erupted.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine if the woman had been pregnant, as reports indicated.

Manenberg community activist Roegshanda Pascoe said gangsters had moved to new areas following the announcement of “a list of areas where the Tactical Response Team and the SANDF will be”.