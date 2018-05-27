Cape Town - A Vrygrond family has been left puzzled by the fire that killed four of its members, including three children.

Neighbours tried in vain to save six-month-old Chiya Nkoma, Mbali Nkhoma, 7, Onako Nkhoma, 10, and their father, Humphrey Nkhoma, 35, from the burning shack on Sunday morning.

Relative Harry Chilimba said: “We don’t know what caused the fire, but we are made to believe that it started from the outside of the house.

“Someone burnt the house while the children and the father were inside.

‘‘When the wife came back to the house, it was on fire. Neighbours tried to douse the fire but it was too late and the family was trapped inside.”

He said the bodies were discovered when paramedics were clearing the debris.

‘‘The children’s mother has been admitted to hospital for shock. She was not at home when the fire started.

“We are all traumatised at what happened. The circumstances and how the fire started is confusing because we are told the fire started from the outside.

"To us (the) suspicion is that someone set the house on fire deliberately. We are appealing to the police or anyone with information on how the fire started to come forward.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest docket had been opened and no arrests had been made.

Chilimba said the family needed help in burying their loved ones as they will be buried in their home country, Malawi.

“The South African government must help us transport the bodies to Malawi,” he said.

Community leader Siphiwe Yekani said: “Police should leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this.”

Anyone with information can contact the police anonymously on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

