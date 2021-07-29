Family devastated after gran murdered while taking care of grandchild

Cape Town - While the suspect who murdered Elim grandmother Charlene October remains at large, her family said they hoped that justice would prevail. October, 49, was murdered in her home on July 12, a week after her birthday. The life of her first grandchild, only one month old, was spared during the attack.

Described as having a zest for life, October’s sister, who spoke on condition that she not be named, said the family were devastated. “To say the family is shattered is an understatement. Since the day we received the news, we had moments of disbelief, in how this could happen in the first place and secondly, how can this happen to her. Our hearts are breaking for children,” said October’s sister. October’s body was found by her eldest son, Ethan Telemachus, just after 8am.

He had gone to his mother’s home and after not getting a response to his knocks at her door and hearing the cries of his baby girl, he entered the house through a window. October was found still clothed in her pyjamas while a tuckshop on her property was robbed. A video call with all siblings the night before her murder, where she proudly showed off her granddaughter, was the last time the family saw October.

“We think about why this happened but we have no answers. She lived an honourable life. Our family has full faith in the ability of the Bredasdorp (police) cluster to provide us with the answers, to bring forth the criminals and to protect the residents in Elim who have been left in fear. ’’It is human to want answers straight away, but we have to trust the process, although it is difficult.” October was a single mother and worked as the financial officer at a school

Before her move to Elim, she was a captain in the SAPS with 20 years’ service. October was buried in her hometown of Stellenbosch, and leaves behind four children aged 24, 19,13 and 9. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the investigation continued and an arrest was yet to be made.