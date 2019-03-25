Theo Rasmus, 53 Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A Forest Heights father was laid to rest on Saturday after he died of his injuries in hospital following a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. Theo Rasmus, 53, and his wife Tamara, 52, had just returned from Durbanville where they had picked up their 24-year-old daughter and her boyfriend from a concert on 2 March, when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their Toyota Corolla along the Main Road in Eerste River.

The driver fled the scene, leaving behind his Ford Ranger bakkie.

Tamara told the Daily Voice that they had been at a T-Junction and had the right of way when the bakkie without its lights on crashed into them.

She says the driver fled the scene, but left behind his identity book and was traced to his address in Kraaifontein.

Theo suffered spinal injuries and was paralysed from the neck down.

His sister-in-law, Sharon Rasmus, says the family is devastated by his death.

"Theo, sadly, passed on 13 March, he was laid to rest at Welmoed cemetery,” she says.

“The family is extremely devastated. He was the most loving and kind-hearted person. He was the one everyone could turn to.”

Sharon says Tamara is still struggling with her injuries.

“She has been having difficulty breathing and is walking with a crutch now. We thought perhaps she had pierced a rib but the doctor says her injuries only pertain to the soft tissue,” Sharon explains.

The 39-year-old driver has since handed himself over to police. Sharon says they only know the man’s name but have not seen him.

“He hasn’t even tried to make contact with the family. Not even saying sorry for my negligence or sorry for their loss,” she adds.

