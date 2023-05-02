Family distraught after collision claims life of mother, injures girl, 3

Cape Town - The family of a 37-year-old farmworker are reeling in shock after she was killed, allegedly by a well-known wine farmer in Riebeek West, on Friday. It is alleged that the farmer was speeding when he hit Ananda Hugo and her three-year-old daughter, Nikita.

Nikita, who is said to have been on her mother’s hip at the time, was rushed to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Ananda Hugo’s mother, Hazel Scholtz, said the incident had left the family feeling hopeless as Ananda was also in a critical condition, with bleeding on the brain, a broken arm, and scratches all over her body. “I don't know how to break the news to the child. The mother was the backbone of the family and she was killed.

“We are distraught and heartbroken. I don’t even know how we are going to go on without her. The manner in which she died is also heartbreaking. We are hopeless,” she said. Hugo was a mother of four who worked on a farm to support her family. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said police registered a culpable homicide case following the incident, which happened at about 7.20pm in Station Road.

“A 37-year-old female was fatally injured. She was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the child was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” he said. Twigg said that a 39-year-old man was arrested and released on bail. Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, questioned the justice system following the circumstances that led to bail for the accused.

“I was very surprised that the police organised ‘police bail’. They even called the prosecutor, who immediately came from her home to do court proceedings. This is unacceptable and we are of the view that this privilege is not there for our poor people,” he said. Legal expert advocate Romeo Nthambeleni said suspects charged with minor offences were able to be considered for police bail.

“Minor offences, schedule 1 and 3, can be granted police bail and the bail that you are granted in court is for serious offences. “That bail in this case can’t be a bail that is granted by the police, it has to be granted by the magistrate. “When the accused person has satisfied the requirements for bail under the criminal procedure act, then bail can be considered. As long as it’s a bail that involves a schedule 5 offence, it needs the magistrate,” he said.