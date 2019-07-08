Zoe was allegedly attacked by a man wielding a panga and suffered several deep cuts. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A Vredenburg family is considering giving their pet up to the West Coast SPCA for its safety after a neighbour allegedly attacked their dog, Zoe, with a panga last week. West Coast SPCA manager Louise van Zyl said a man allegedly entered the property and attacked Zoe with a panga, leaving her with deep cuts on her back.

“Our SPCA inspector, Jameson October, and trainee inspector Jacques Visser rushed to the scene where a distraught owner said she could not afford to take Zoe to the vet. The inspector then rushed Zoe to a private vet for treatment.

“Zoe is now back at the West Coast SPCA recovering from her ordeal. It looks like the owner would be willing to surrender her to us to keep her safe from who attacked her.”

Van Zyl said October would also be preparing to lodge a complaint in terms of the Animal Protection Act of 1962.

“She’s with us now and is doing very well. She’s very friendly and happy again. We are keeping her here with us for safekeeping for now.

“Zoe is settling down well in a warm nest in our Vredenburg admin office. The staff love her to bits. It seems she’s taken a particular shine to trainee Inspector Visser.

“He and Inspector October are administering her meds,” Van Zyl said.

She added that the animal welfare organisation would be in contact with the owners and discuss Zoe staying at the SPCA.

“The owner has intimated that she will surrender her to us to keep her safe from the panga-wielding neighbour. Inspector Jameson will be going to see the owner.”

The SPCA received a donation from Nardus Meyer, from the Oakley Group, to settle Zoe’s vet bill.