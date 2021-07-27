Family mourn hospital’s longest Covid ICU patient, Winston Cogill

Cape Town - Family of the late Winston Cogill, who was recently hailed for being the longest Covid-19 patient at Groote Schuur Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), said they are still trying to cope with his death. The 54-year-old from Diep River spent 122 days in ICU.

His widow, Claire, told the Cape Times they were hopeful of his recovery after he was discharged from the hospital in March. “He had made so much progress, we were so hopeful,” she said. “Then he was diagnosed with shingles and things took a turn. He passed away on Saturday evening,” she said.

She said the father of one also got time to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Hannah, who turned 21 in April. One of the doctors who treated Cogill at Groote Schuur Hospital, Professor Richard van Zyl Smit, said the entire ICU and post-Covid-19 teams were devastated to hear of his death. “His life and now death has taught us all a great deal as we cared for him during and after his Covid illness – but additionally his perseverance and his courageous attitude have inspired us all.”