Cape Town - The execution-style shootings of a Klipfontein mission station father, his wife and son in their Philippi home has shocked their relatives and neighbours.

Oscar Losper, 47, his wife Eureko Porcia Losper, 45, and their 25-year-old son Chad Dilgee were shot dead in their home at about 8pm on Sunday.

Oscar’s brother, Kenneth Losper, said: “The family have been thrust into mourning by the death of nearly the entire family. What hurts most is that they were a very close family. The community is also in mourning and shocked, because it’s the first incident of this nature here.

“We can’t say why the deed had been done, because nothing was stolen or taken. They were each shot just once. Chad and Oscar were shot in the neck and Eureko in the back of the head,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a triple-murder case was registered for investigation, with no arrests.

Chad’s youngest brother discovered the bodies and raised the alarm with nearby families, who called the police, said Kenneth.

He added that there was nothing his family could say except that the law should takes its course.

Meanwhile, in Grassy Park, a former volunteer law enforcement officer, Steven de Kock, shot and killed his wife Samantha before turning the gun on himself on Monday. Their son, 6, was in the house.

Steven had previously volunteered in the City’s law enforcement auxiliary service.

Rwexana said an inquest docket had been opened.

“According to information, a 32-year-old man shot and fatally wounded a woman in her thirties. He then shot himself. Cases of murder and a death inquest will be opened for investigation,” she said.

The City’s director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said: “We are shocked and saddened by these events and extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. The City would like to point out, for the record, that the alleged shooter had previously been involved with the Volunteer Law Enforcement Auxiliary Service.

“The reservist programme required members to complete a minimum of 16 hours of service per month.”

“The former auxiliary officer had not conducted any duties in this capacity for at least six months and was thus no longer considered an active member.”

That incident came hours after Elsies River residents and a local soccer club were reeling in shock after a resident, Brandon Solomons, was shot and killed while refereeing a soccer match on Sunday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the murder was being investigated and no arrests had been made.

Elsies River Community Police Forum secretary Daniel du Plessis said: “This was a very tragic incident and we sympathise with the family of the deceased. Solomons was shot while at a soccer match doing duty as a referee.

“This incident is even more sad because he was innocent,” he said.

* Anyone with information regarding the shootings is requested to contact Crime Line on 0860010111 or to anonymously send an SMS to 32211.

