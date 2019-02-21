Carol Moses Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Friends, family and comrades of anti-apartheid activist Carol Moses, 50, will gather at Mountain Road Primary School in Woodstock today for a memorial service. Moses, the deputy director for communication in the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, underwent a major operation last December after becoming ill. She never fully recovered and died on Sunday.

She was politically active in the 1980s resistance in Oudtshoorn.

Moses emerged as one of the most active student leaders during organised boycotts against gutter education and oppressive conditions in the southern Cape region.

Moses and Stephen Saunders, a fellow student leader, were detained for 14 days after leading a march.

She was 14 years old and in Grade 9 when she was detained under the notorious section 10 of the Internal Security Act. The two were also charged with public violence and illegal gathering.

After their release, Moses, together with other students continued to fight for the democratic election of student councils and became involved in the establishment of the Congress of SA Students (Cosas).

She played an active role in the United Democratic Front, the anti-apartheid newspaper Saamstaan and the national exam boycotts. Before she matriculated, she was detained several times.

During her detentions, she initiated and participated in hunger strikes alongside community leaders and activists, such as Reggie Oliphant.

Her husband Clive Stuurman said: “Myself, my son and our broader family are still in shock over her death and sudden sickness.

“We didn’t expect her to be so sick and we were hoping she would recover and come back home. We didn’t realise she was not going to get better.

“It looked like she was improving, she had stabilised and suddenly things took a turn for the worst (and) in a short space of time she went downhill.

“We haven’t come to terms with her death yet.”

He described her as full of life, always the centre of attention with a loud infectious laugh.

Ministry spokesperson Khaye Nkwanyana said: “Her passing is a great loss to the department especially, the fisheries branch where she was deputy director and acting director of Communication Services.

“Her passion and verve will leave an indelible void for her colleagues.

“Our condolences go to her family especially, her husband, son, parents and siblings. May her soul rest in peace.”

The memorial service takes place at Mountain Road Primary School from 7pm and her funeral will be on Saturday at Gleemor Congregational Church, opposite Wembley Roadhouse in Belgravia Road from 8am.

Cape Times