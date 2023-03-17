Family of missing German tourist grows frantic

Cape Town - The family of German tourist Nick Frischke say they feel helpless as it has now been over a month since the 22-year-old went missing after setting off on a hike in Hangberg last month. Search operations initiated along the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay over the past weeks have been unsuccessful.

Frischke was reported missing when his family in Germany could not get hold of him. Five men found in possession of his belongings have since been arrested and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where they are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. It has also emerged that one of the men was allegedly released last year on parole for attempted murder.

Frischke’s father, André Hallwas called on anyone with information on his son’s whereabouts to come forward. “We currently feel a little helpless because we can't do anything but wait. We are waiting and also have the impression that the police aren't doing much anymore. “There's not much we can do.

After we initially started a big media campaign and it became well known, we can't do much now but wait,” he said. The father said all his son wanted was to enjoy his time in the country during his two-week vacation. “My greatest wish would be (that) Nick is found safe and sound.

“It is difficult to live without knowing what is going on with him,” he said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Frischke’s disappearance was still under investigation. “Although the search has been scaled down, search teams are deployed on the mountain and in the area he was last seen in as new information emerges.

“The five suspects who were arrested on charges of robbery, relating to the mentioned person, were remanded in custody until their next court appearance,” he said. Hout Bay Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Anthony Chemaly said they continue to hope that further leads will come in. “We continue to check in with SAPS daily and pass along any information that comes in. We continue to hope that further leads will come in and result in other avenues of investigation. We cannot imagine how the family may be feeling. We collectively hope and pray for a swift resolution for the family,” Chemaly said.

The community said hiking trails in the area are plagued by muggings, sometimes by known offenders. Community activist Zulfa October said: “It was my son’s birthday on the 14th and he turned 24. I was thinking about Nick's parents, and my heart was broken. “We have been looking everywhere, and there have been many assumptions and rumours and information spread. We followed every bit of information we got hold of and came back with nothing.”