Family rejects boyfriend’s apology for killing Nosicelo

CAPE TOWN - Fort Hare University law student Nosicelo Mtebeni's grieving family has rejected her killer boyfriend's apology after he pleaded guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice when he appeared in the East London High Court on Monday. Slain Nosicelo Mtebeni Aluta Pasile, 25, apologised for killing the law student, saying he was ashamed and regrets dismembering her body before putting it in a suitcase in Quigney, East London, in August.

Pre-sentencing proceedings got under way after Judge Thami Bheshe accepted Pasile's guilty plea. The court heard the gruesome details of how Pasile murdered the 23-year-old. Her murder sparked outrage, underscoring the violence against women by their partners in the country. Pasile detailed how he and Mtebeni enjoyed an evening of drinking together on August 16 when he noticed that she paid more attention to her cellphone than him. He confronted her and an argument ensued.

While she was in the bathroom the following day, Pasile managed to crack her new code and saw "I love you" and "I miss you" messages. He confronted Mtebeni, who attempted to take her cellphone from him. He then grabbed a knife and stabbed her, according to the State. “However, the knife fell as she fought back. Pasile grabbed Mtebeni and pushed her hard against a wall. He hit her head, an she fell face down and died.

“In an effort to conceal his crime, he conducted research on the internet on how to dispose of a body. He found a video which showed a body being dismembered, placed in a suitcase and thrown away. “Pasile bought himself tik and smoked it as he struggled to sleep,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani. He then visited a local hardware store and bought the equipment he saw being used in the video to dismember the body, she said.

“Pasile consumed more tik in order to give himself courage to dismember Mtebeni's body. He then placed the body parts in a bag, suitcase and plastic bags. “Early the following morning Pasile took the suitcase and bag to the street to dispose of them.” As his letter was being read in court, Pasile, 25, started crying.

In his letter, Pasile said: “It is so painful and I feel so shameful about what I have done. I know I have caused a massive impact and a lot of pain to Nosicelo’s family and to the community. “I really regret my action and sincerely apologise to Nosicelo’s family. I really cannot imagine what the family is going through.” Pasile said the incident was perpetuated by evil spirits.

“I allowed Satan to use me in ending Nosicelo’s life. I apologise for doing this, including defeating the ends of justice. I regret what I did because it still haunts me. “I apologise to Mtebeni and Pasile’s families and to the women of this country. Please forgive me even though I know they will never forget about this incident, but trust that God will bring them peace,” Pasile said. Mtebeni’s father, Kholisile Mtebeni, said Pasile’s apology was not sincere.

“I do hear what [Pasile] is saying but I am unable to forgive him because he never forgave my daughter. Pasile’s parents are still going to see him, whereas I will never see my child again. “The apology he’s offering is not sincere. The incident occurred in August, but he is only apologising now. Let the law run its course.” Kholisile told the court that he heard of his daughter’s murder through the media even though details “were sketchy” until a phone call from police.