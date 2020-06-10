Family seek justice after mother of three Naledi Phangindawo's murder

Cape Town – The family of a Mossel Bay mother who was hacked and stabbed to death, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, is seeking justice. Naledi Phangindawo, 25, a local entrepreneur and health enthusiast, was attacked with an axe and stabbed with what her family described as a “spear” outside the home of the suspect in KwaNonqaba on Saturday night. Her car’s windows were also smashed. The 34-year-old suspect, who is the father of two of Phangindawo’s three children, aged 2 and 4, is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court today. Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that following the incident the suspect fled to Strand and handed himself over at the local police station. “On Sunday at about 6pm, the suspect surrendered to Lwandle SAPS, from where he will be transferred to Mossel Bay’s holding cells. He faces a charge of murder,” said Pojie.

Phangindawo’s sister, Yashika, alleged a relative of the ex-boyfriend had called and spoke over the phone, asking Phangindawo to drive him somewhere.

“She was hacked all over her body and face. We believe she was lured there because we found out the (relative) who called her to take her somewhere was there.

“He also knew my sister had a protection order against (the suspect), who was there,” said Yashika.

She said Phangindawo had moved to Knysna and worked there after receiving the protection order.

“My sister was very scared of him because last month he tried to get back with her.

“When she rejected him, he bit her on the chin and broke her finger. We will go to court. Hopefully he doesn’t get bail.

"He took away my best friend and a mother to three children she was working hard for. Her 6-year-old daughter took the news hard,” she said.

Phangindawo’s murder, which saw the hashtag #JusticeForNaledi trend across social media platforms, was followed by the hashtag #JusticeForTshego.

Eight months' pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28, fondly known as Tshego, was found stabbed and hanged from a tree at a veld in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Monday.

Cape Times