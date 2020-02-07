Family shattered Langa toddler will grow up without a mom allegedly killed by boyfriend









Vuyokazi Dzoyi Picture: Facebook Cape Town – In a groundbreaking announcement, President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday declared the commencement of legislation to establish dedicated Sexual Offences Courts for justice for survivors of gender-based violence. The Presidency said yesterday the joint effort by the government and civil society against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has received a significant impetus with the commencement on January 31, of the Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act which provides for the establishment of courts dedicated to matters related to sexual offences. Sections of the act provide for specialised courts that deal exclusively with bail applications, plea proceedings, trials or sentencing in criminal matters that entail sexual offences. “The new legislation provides for these courts to have certain facilities and measures in place to render services that will better protect complainants, enhance the quality of prosecutions and evidence to be given in sexual offence cases, minimise secondary trauma for complainants,” the Presidency said. This as the family of a Langa woman who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her on-and-off boyfriend, said they were shattered that her two-year-old son would grow up without a mother.

Vuyokazi Dzoyi, 33, was stabbed in the left arm, below the breast and on her side while on the way to Vangate Mall and died from her injuries in hospital on Sunday.

According to the family, a witness chased after the suspect, caught him and handed him over to the police.

Dzoyi’s on-off boyfriend Masixole Zweni was charged with murder and made his first appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed to next Tuesday for a bail hearing and the accused remains in custody.

Dzoyi’s sister Bulelwa described the situation between her sister and Zweni as “toxic” and that messages between the two that day, indicated that Zweni was asking to see Dzoyi, and she refused to meet him.

“I remember a day when this guy went to where Vuyokazi lived with our family members, including children. He had a big knife and threatened to stab her and there was chaos,” she said.

“It hurts, I can’t express how we feel rather than saying we are shattered, we don’t sleep anymore,” Bulelwa said.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali welcomed the introduction of legislative efforts, but said it would not change the daily reality for survivors of violence and abuse.

“We have one of the world’s greatest institutions, in light of having all these rights and laws that protect the rights of women and children, the reality is that GBV is on the rise,” said Monakali.

“The laws that are to be introduced need to introduce some transformative justice.

“We can’t every year have people being arrested for these crimes but this does not transform people’s behaviour.”

A case of murder has been opened for investigation, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

“According to reports a 33-year-old woman was stabbed and fatally wounded.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested and he appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.”

