Family, UWC mourn death of third-year student shot dead in suspected robbery

Cape Town - The family of murdered third-year UWC accounting student Kamva Dasi had dreamt of seeing their son becoming one of South Africa’s prominent accountants. Dasi, 22, was shot and killed in an armed robbery in Belhar, while out with five other students on Saturday.

The students had reportedly just withdrawn money when they were robbed. A scuffle broke out, resulting in the student being shot. According to the family, however, their son and the other students were visiting one of their friends when armed men stormed into the house and robbed them. When they ran out, Dasi was shot. Dasi’s grandfather Tembile Dasi, 62, said his daughter collapsed on hearing the news that her son had been killed.

“Kamva was the eldest child and the family had big hopes for him, especially knowing that he was almost done with his studies. We are beyond devastated. No words can describe how we truly feel. “His mother is based in Mossel Bay and fainted upon hearing the news. She has not recovered yet, but has seen a doctor,” he said.

“I was informed about the incident around 2am on Sunday, and the parents were informed earlier on. It’s painful to send your child to school and they return home in a coffin. Some family members are there in Cape Town now trying to make arrangements. “We are hoping the police will arrest the perpetrators soon,” he said.

The family, from the Eastern Cape, are hoping to hold the funeral in Mthatha this weekend. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances leading to the shooting incident that happened at 10.37pm at Kern’s Crescent were being investigated. “A murder case was registered for investigation. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” said Van Wyk. Deputy vice-chancellor of student development and support at UWC, Dr Matete Madiba, said the university was traumatised and saddened to learn of the murder of their student. Madiba said they were devastated that Dasi’s young life had been cut short.

“Mr Dasi was fatally shot during an armed robbery. This is now a matter for the SAPS. The university will, as always, co-operate fully with the SAPS. The university has reached out and is in contact with his immediate family. “The campus community – including students and staff – is in a state of grief. Counselling has been offered to all affected, and our full support will be provided in all instances.” Madiba said fellow students who needed professional, confidential counselling and psychological services could contact the Centre for Student Support Services .

For additional support, students have also been encouraged to contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, which provides a 24-hour toll free counselling helpline. The Black Lawyers’ Association UWC student chapter chairperson, Kuhle Joja, said they received the news with shock and were mourning along with the family. “The BLA student chapter is of the view that the passing of Kamva among others serves as a wake-up call to the university to prioritise the safety of the students in private accommodations.