Farmer ordered to pay R40 000 for neglecting dogs









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Almost three years after the NSPCA’s special investigations unit inspected a farm in Protea Glen, Johannesburg, and found 32 dogs in dire conditions, the case has concluded with the farm owner ordered to pay R40 000. He was also sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, on the condition that he does not contravene the Animals Protection Act. In January 2017, the NSPCA, assisted by the Roodepoort SPCA, inspected the farm owned by Pieter Steyn, where they found 32 dogs. A wide variety of breeds, including many pit bull terriers, were being kept in cages and hidden in locked rooms filled with dog faeces, rotting meat and old bones, the NSPCA said in a statement. “The water containers were covered with green scum and tested positive for dangerous bacteria that can also infect humans. The dogs were fed raw, rotting chicken carcasses and many of the animals were sick and injured,” the NSPCA said

Among the 32 dogs was a puppy, with a broken spine, that had been left to drag himself around the property, as well as a young pit bull in a cage, whose nose had been entirely bitten off.

A number of small breed dogs had rotting teeth that were falling out.

The dogs were removed from the property and a case was opened against the owner. Almost three years later, Steyn plead guilty and was ordered to pay R40 000 to the NSPCA. Steyn was also denied ownership of any dogs for the next five years.

The NSPCA has also thanked the unit and the Roodepoort SPCA for recently saving a seriously injured young pit bull terrier, Queenie, brought in under suspicious circumstances.

The NSPCA said the Special Investigations Unit was contacted by the Blue Bush Animal Clinic.

“Investigations were undertaken by the Special Investigations Unit and Roodepoort SPCA, but due to the many middlemen who had been involved, the leads were cold and the most likely suspects had already fled.

"Despite these challenges, the legal seizure of Queenie was secured into the custody of the NSPCA,” they said.

Despite being severely mauled and in a critical state, the little dog showed a strong will to live and great promise as a candidate for successful rehabilitation.

“The caring team at Blue Bush Animal Clinic waived all their costs for Queenie’s extensive treatment and put their heart and soul into her recuperation.

"Queenie responded well to treatment, blossoming under all the love and attention she was showered with,” the NSPCA said.

Her perfect forever home arrived in the form of the Wessels family.

To donate towards the NSPCA, SMS CARE to 38018. Each SMS costs R25 (network and administrative fees apply).

Cape Times