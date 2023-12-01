A Plettenberg Bay father who allegedly ordered the assassination of his adopted disabled daughter for a R200 000 life policy, has been arrested. Mboneleli Msila made his first appearance in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court this week facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His case was postponed to December 6 after he made a request for legal aid to represent him. This comes after the 55-year-old was arrested on Tuesday. According to NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, in April last year two men, one armed with a gun, forcefully opened the door of Msila’s house in Kwanokuthula. “The accused was asleep in the bedroom of the house. His wife slept at her mother’s house that night,” said Ntabazalila.

The suspects found the daughter, Nosipho Mfana, sleeping in the dining area with two other siblings. Senior State advocate John Reyneveld said the men switched on a flashlight, shone it on Nosipho’s face and shot her 15 times. “She died of wounds on her liver, heart, and lung.

“The shooter and his co-assailant did not touch, hurt or injure any of the other individuals inside the dining room, who were in proximity of the shooting. “They did not touch, hurt or injure the accused who was inside the bedroom at the time and the only adult in the house. “They also did not take any items inside the house before, during or after the shooting,” said Reyneveld.

The accused’s nephew Mbulelo Jack and two accomplices Lungisile Lucas and Monde Tshemese were arrested. Reyneveld said further investigation found that Msila was one of the direct beneficiaries of a life cover insurance policy. “He is also an indirect beneficiary in respect of life cover policies of which his wife and her sister are the beneficiaries.

“He stands to benefit from a R200 000 life policy. “Within a week of the (murder), one of the policies paid out about R200 000 to the accused’s wife. “Her sister also stands to benefit R200 000 from the last and most recent policy that was allegedly taken out by the deceased about a month before her murder,” he said.