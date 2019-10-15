Cape Town – Dave Mallett, father of the Bishops teacher under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, has urged the Rondebosch school's pupils not to be guarded around him.
Mallett, who is a history teacher and in charge of rugby and surfing at the school, wrote a letter to parents after his daughter, Fiona Viotti, had resigned from the school, where pupils pay R260 000 a year to be educated.
Viotti, who had been the teacher in charge of water polo, had immediately resigned last week when allegations of a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil came to light.
He allegedly wanted to end it, she refused and he called for help from his parents, who informed the headmaster, Guy Pearson.
Dave Mallett, the brother of ex-Springbok coach Nick Mallett and the director of Founders House, home to 75 boarders at Bishops, said in his letter: “Thanks very much for the messages of support we have received in the wake of the devastating events involving my daughter, Fi, and our family as a whole.