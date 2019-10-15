Father breaks silence over ex-Bishops teacher who quit amid alleged sex scandal









The elite Bishops school in Rondebosch Photo: Twitter Cape Town – Dave Mallett, father of the Bishops teacher under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, has urged the Rondebosch school's pupils not to be guarded around him. Mallett, who is a history teacher and in charge of rugby and surfing at the school, wrote a letter to parents after his daughter, Fiona Viotti, had resigned from the school, where pupils pay R260 000 a year to be educated. Viotti, who had been the teacher in charge of water polo, had immediately resigned last week when allegations of a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil came to light. He allegedly wanted to end it, she refused and he called for help from his parents, who informed the headmaster, Guy Pearson. Dave Mallett, the brother of ex-Springbok coach Nick Mallett and the director of Founders House, home to 75 boarders at Bishops, said in his letter: “Thanks very much for the messages of support we have received in the wake of the devastating events involving my daughter, Fi, and our family as a whole.

“Tough times ahead, no doubt – but I’ll be soldiering on, supporting my family as best I can ... and sticking to my post in Founders House, too.

“I’ve just met with the lads to say that, as far as is possible, I need them to keep their heads down (don’t tiptoe around me!) and try to adopt a ‘business as usual’ approach. I can’t let this derail their final term ...

Look at this pathetic letter to #Bishops parents from Fiona Viotti’s dad (who also happens to be the head of rugby and the housemaster at the school). They’re going to protect ‘Fi’ at all costs pic.twitter.com/pf1NO1J7tj — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) October 15, 2019

“Obviously Fiona’s health and safety is our priority right now and we will be doing all we can to help her pull through this.”

Pearson told parents last week: “We understand that there will be lots of questions but please appreciate that this is a matter which needs to be managed with utmost sensitivity and I cannot share more information at this stage.”

Prominent criminal attorney William Booth has rubbished claims that Viotti, who got married to long-term boyfriend Pavo Viotti in September last year, had skipped the country amid allegations of sexual abuse of a number of pupils.

“She has not left the country, I do not know where this misinformation comes from. There are no criminal charges laid. Basically there is no basis for such charges,” said Booth.

There were also reports alleging that Viotti had sent nude pictures of herself to pupils and videos of her masturbating on a bed.

Booth said if there were videos, then another aspect was “how you came (to be) in possession of the video or anybody got in possession of the video”.

if she is guilty she needs to be locked and registered as a paedophile #FionaViotti pic.twitter.com/Adil26W3A6 — tichaona (@titchdefyne) October 15, 2019

Cape Times