Fears that ex-Stellenbosch deputy mayor's murder will go unsolved









Cameron Mcako Cape Town - Friends of slain Kayamandi businessman and former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako fear his death will be another unsolved murder of a community leader. So said Mcako’s close friend and fellow land activist, Clive Maqeba. Mcako was shot dead in his tavern last Friday by an unknown man who entered the premises, fired the shots, then fled on foot. This makes him the second land activist to be killed in the area this year. Mcako’s murder comes almost three months since the killing of another community leader and land activist, Midasi Wanana, who was shot dead in front of his home in what his family alleged was a hit. In August residents of Khayamnandi marched to Stellenbosch Municipality, hours after the murder of Wanana. He was part of the community leadership that headed the illegal occupation of land on the Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch that has since been rebranded Azania.

Maqeba said Mcako, a father of four, was a fighter for his community.

“His wife and their children are still feeling the pain. We all are because this was such a senseless act.

“What we fear is that this will become just another murder of one of our leaders that will go unsolved.”

He said Mcako and Wanana were not rivals, but fierce activists who often disagreed.

Maqeba said CCTV cameras faced Mcako’s tavern.

He called on authorities to show residents the footage so they could possibly identify the culprit.

Mcako’s family could not be reached for comment by deadline.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.