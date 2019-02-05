File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Fewer sexually transmitted diseases have been recorded by clinics in the city, an encouraging statistic as STI and condom month is being commemorated. The City said it would focus on STIs in the month of love and aim to raise awareness about the infections and how to treat and prevent them.

The City said their clinics have recorded 17 122 STIs, a slight drop compared to the 17 430 recorded last year, during the same period.

The City also highlighted that young women were more inclined to take charge of their reproductive health, with 43232 women under 18 accessing reproductive health services - over 2300 more than recorded last year.

City mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the number of condoms distributed also increased.

“We can only hope that this means more people are having protected sex, but we are also wise to the fact that many people still refuse to get tested for HIV and treated for STIs because of stigma and fear, among other factors.”

He added that all the clinics were are able to diagnose and treat STIs.

“Whether it is the fear of being judged for being sexually active, or not being responsible about it, or the widely held misconception that men shouldn't seek help because it somehow makes them seem weak - these attitudes may slow our progress but, as the statistics show, the narrative is changing and more people are taking charge of their sexual well-being.”

Badroodien said that in the last decade, City Health had also introduced a number of facilities and programmes catering for men and the youth specifically, to encourage them to seek medical care and advice in pursuit of their sexual and overall well-being.

“STI/Condom month coincides with the Month of Love.

"If you truly love your partner, but more importantly yourself, please ensure that you use protection at all times.

"Get tested, know your status and seek help or advice from your nearest clinic.” Staff Writer