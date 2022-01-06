Firefighters honoured, amid calls for City to improve working conditions

CAPE TOWN - After being honoured for their courageous efforts during the devastating Parliament precinct fire, the ANC has called on the City to meet the demands of its firefighters for better working conditions. The firefighters received a special visit from Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday, where they were lauded for their selfless service.

The ANC Caucus in a statement urged the City to meet the demands of its gallant firefighters who through their union, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU), have asked for discussions with the City in a Mutual Interest Dispute Adjudication ahead of a meeting with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) on January 26. “Up for discussion will be their demands for an end to working 24-hour shifts, which are causing burnout, exhaustion, illness, and disruption in their family lives. They want to work 8-hour shifts, which they say will also open up an opportunity for the City to dent high unemployment by employing more firefighters. “The firefighters receive a monthly allowance of 22.8% of their salaries. They are aggrieved that management, who do not risk their lives like they do, also receive this monthly allowance. The men and women who stand between fires and destruction believe that management is not entitled to this allowance,” the statement read.

Caucus Leader Xolani Sotashe said they were forever grateful to these working-class men and women. “They put their lives at risk for the nation this past Sunday when Parliament was on fire. It was not the DA administration of the City that battled to save Parliament, but trade union members who love their country. We salute them. We insist the City treats their demands with respect and favour. The meeting asked for by SAMWU should be a mere formality,” Sotashe said.

The City said it would respond to questions in due course. During the visit to the Roeland Street fire station, Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africans had a way of uniting during times of crisis. “Thank you to you, but also thank you to your families, because when you go back home, you find your families waiting for you not even knowing whether you are safe. As ordinary civilians, when a fire breaks out, we sit and contemplate what it is that we are going to do, but you don’t do that. You go out and do what it is you are trained to do and we really appreciate that,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula also apologised to the team of firefighters after she said she became aware of complaints that firefighters had not had water at some times during the two-day fire battle, but said arrangements were made with Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to rectify this situation. “We are grateful that not a single firefighter lost his or her life in this crisis. Firefighters deserve more,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. Hill-Lewis said he was deeply grateful to the firefighters, who left him with a felling of immense pride. I am deeply grateful to every firefighter for showing your professionalism, pride in your work, dedication in the face of danger, and for raising Cape Town’s flag high.