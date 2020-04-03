Five Bellville cops, two clerks charged with corruption get R2 500 bail each

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Five SAPS members and two clerks appeared at the Bellville Magistrate's Court this morning on charges of fraud, corruption and forgery. Bail was set at R2 500 each for Lubabalo Qete, Siyabonga Kasana, Kwanele Nqwenani, Zukisa Rwayi, Siyambonga Khabiqhiya, Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange. "The accused must report and sign in at their nearest police station two days per week (Monday and Saturday between 07:00 and 19:00)," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. "They may not leave the province without informing and receiving permission from the investigating officer, and may not in any way intimidate or be in contact with any witnesses." The matter has been postponed to June 26 for further investigation into the case involving five police sergeants and two administrative clerks, aged between 30 and 40.

The Bellville Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit pounced on five police officials in Bellville South yesterday morning and two administrative personnel in Langa and Paarl.

“The arrests are part of a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registration. “Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts,” Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said yesterday.

“As the police investigation progresses, the arrests of more suspects could be on the cards. The arrested police officials are alleged to have, over time, fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata reiterated that there was no place for corrupt members within the SAPS.

“I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law,” Matakata said.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), this week announced that it would be operational during the country’s 21-day lockdown.

“All people of South Africa can rest assured that our services will not cease during this period.

“We have put a limited number of investigators on standby, who will be rendering the services that fall within the Ipid mandate in all the nine provinces,” said Ipid acting national spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

“Our provincial management is ready to ensure that our work continues.”

Cape Times