Five suspects in court for murder of MUT lecturer

Cape Town -The five suspects who have been charged with the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika were expected back in court on June 20. The university said it welcomed the Durban Magistrate’s Court’s decision on Tuesday to keep the suspects in custody until their next appearance.

Sihle Mkhize, 25, Siyabonga Maye, 35, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Thabani Mhlongo, 23, will be held at Westville Prison, while Sandile Mkhize, 43, will be held in the Greenwood Park police station cells, as he still has to apply for bail. State prosecutor Calvin Govender told Magistrate Sicelo Zuma, that they would oppose bail. “Mangosuthu University of Technology has noted the magistrate’s decision to remand in custody the accused suspects in the killing of Mr Shan Dwarika, the late lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering, who was found brutally murdered after being kidnapped for a week.

“The university community has welcomed this decision.” The 61-year-old lecturer’s body was found in Inanda on June 3 after he was abducted the week before, while doing maintenance at a property that he rented in Sea Cow Lake in Durban. The Dwarika family was not present at the court on Tuesday, because there was a confusion about the time for the case, the university said.