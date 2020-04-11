Fleeing cops arrested after allegedly buying alcohol at Strand store amid lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Two policemen tried to flee after being caught allegedly buying alcohol at a Strand liquor store during the lockdown. The two warrant officers, aged 45 and 50, are stationed at the Delft police station and were arrested soon after the incident occurred at 11am on Thursday. They appeared in court and were released on R1 000 bail each. Two of the liquor store staff were also arrested after they allegedly sold liquor valued at R4 000. The officers had tried to escape through the back door of the shop using a state vehicle, but were arrested soon after. They face charges under Section Regulation 11 B (4) of the Disaster Management Act in obtaining liquor illegally. "Two police officers, a supermarket manager and a cashier were arrested following a purchase and sale of alcohol in Delft," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Saturday.

"All appeared at Strand Court on the 9th April. The two Strand FCS members were released on R1 000 bail each, while the supermarket manager and cashier were released on warning.

"They are to appear in court again on the 17th of April."

Meanwhile, the SAPS is investigating the authenticity of a photograph of two women, in SAPS uniform, each holding what appears to be a bottle of beer and posing next to packs of liquor.

There is also another photograph of a male policeman holding a bottle of liquor to his mouth which is being investigated.

The national lockdown aside, police officers are not allowed to either buy or drink liquor in uniform, whether they are on or off duty.

Cape Times