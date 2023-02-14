Flooding causes evacuations, closures at Kruger National Park

Cape Town - The Kruger National Park (KNP) management has resolved to temporarily close some of its remote camps and evacuate staff members to nearer, safer camps. This comes after the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned that heavy rain and floods that have wreaked havoc were expected to continue until Friday.

“Extreme rainfall resulted in widespread flooding, with major rivers (especially those transiting the Kruger National Park and lowveld) now being in full flood since the beginning of the weekend. “The escarpment and lowveld regions of the Limpopo province and particularly the Mpumalanga province have borne the brunt of the flooding, with the southern half of the Kruger National Park particularly affected,” SAWS said. As a precautionary measure, gravel roads and remote camps have been temporarily closed, including those used to evacuate guests from Lower Sabie, Biyamiti and Crocodile Bridge out of the KNP.

KNP managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu said the closures were necessary to ensure everyone’s safety. They advised guests to keep to the tar roads while driving inside the park. “A disaster management team is in motion and periodic updates will be released until the situation improves,” said Mthimkhulu.

Skukuza Airport is operating, but advises passengers to contact their lodges to get information before flying to Skukuza. The airport is processing passengers to and from the airport via Shelati Bridge. “Honorary rangers and KNP roads teams continue to clear debris on the bridges and anywhere else when necessary. We advise guests to avoid all roads with ‘no entry’ signs or which are blocked with other objects,” Mthimkhulu said.