Cape Town – SANParks has closed two of its popular hiking trails on the Garden Route after the SA Weather Service issued a warning of a predicted 50 to 80mm of rain from 1pm today into the late morning tomorrow.
The areas to be affected by the warning of localised flooding include Mossel Bay, George and Knysna.
As a precautionary measure, SANParks has closed the Half Collared Kingfisher and the Brownhooded trails until after the rain.
The SANParks marine ranger in Wilderness, Jonathan Britton, has confirmed preparation channels are in place at both Swartvlei and the Touw River, two of the Garden Route National Park’s open/close estuaries.
"This significantly shortens the time required to open a channel through the sandbar. A channel typically takes 8-10 hours to dig. With the preparation work in place, it takes about 30-45 minutes to open the estuary mouth," said Britton.