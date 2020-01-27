Flourishing CPUT student plans to open another medical store









Thembekile Mahintsho Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – After opening the first pharmacy in his community last year, Thembekile Mahintsho continues to dream big, with a plan to open another branch to help service more people. The 24-year-old opened the Mangethe Impilo Enterprises Medical Store in Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton using money from his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) food vouchers and his business is going from strength to strength. The Cape Peninsula University of Technology student said he was inspired to open the pharmacy after his father died in the Eastern Cape as a result of not having easy access to medication. Now, more than a year later, Mahintsho said he has employed someone from his community to work in his business. “I had people come and bring in their CVs and I was able to employ one lady to help me out and it makes me feel proud and happy because she can now also be a breadwinner.”

He said he was fortunate to get assistance from the National Youth Development Agency, which helped him with funding.

“I have been working on opening another branch on the main road that will be more easily accessible to people.”

In-between trying to grow his business, Mahintsho also gives back by donating to those in need.

“I organised a drive and gave girls from high school some sanitary pads. I was also recently at a primary school in Delft to hand out stationery packs.”

Mahintsho said he was proud of his business.

“I also deliver medicine to some patients door-to-door. I have some clients in Delft and use a courier service to deliver their medicines. If I had more funding I would be able to grow and help more people and open more branches,” he said.

“Business has been really good - it is not the same as before and I can see the change since I started. I used to close at 8pm but some days I have to close at 10pm because the business is in such demand.”

To assist Mahintsho, email [email protected] or call 074 5180 471.

