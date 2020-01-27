The 24-year-old opened the Mangethe Impilo Enterprises Medical Store in Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton using money from his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) food vouchers and his business is going from strength to strength.
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology student said he was inspired to open the pharmacy after his father died in the Eastern Cape as a result of not having easy access to medication.
Now, more than a year later, Mahintsho said he has employed someone from his community to work in his business.
“I had people come and bring in their CVs and I was able to employ one lady to help me out and it makes me feel proud and happy because she can now also be a breadwinner.”