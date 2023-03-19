Flying high: Acsa says it’s business as usual at airports on Monday

Cape Town - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it will be operating as normal on Monday despite the EFFs planned national shutdown. Acsa said all national security agencies and the Acsa security and operations management team have met, and everything was in place to ensure continued operations at all airports.

“The legislative instruments are in place and will be exercised to ensure members of the public are safe at the airports which have designated areas for peaceful protest. “All nine airports across Acsa’s national network will continue to operate as normal and there is currently no indication that flights or other services will be disrupted by the proposed national shutdown. “All agencies are on high alert and patrols will be in place to protect the national key points. Acsa would like to assure all travellers that their flights and travel arrangements remain unchanged,” the airport company said in a statement.

This is as EFF representatives reportedly handed a notice to the management of OR Tambo International Airport, asking them to cease operations ahead of the national shutdown. The EFF has called for the national shutdown to protest against load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. A court bid by the DA to interdict the planned shutdown was dismissed by the Johannesburg High Court on Sunday.