Focus on Cape Flats hot spots as shootings soar

Western Cape police have bolstered deployments at identified hot spots in light of recent shooting incidents on some parts of the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the additional deployments in the form of members from the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Teams, Operation Lockdown II, Operation Restore and Public Order Police have descended on identified locations where they will execute operations, search and seizures, stop and search operations, roadblocks, raids and tracing operations.

“The intervention follows incidents where murder and attempted murders cases registered indicate a spike in shooting incidents that saw a significant number of individuals shot in Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis, Philippi, Ravensmead and Elsies River,” Pojie said.

With other law enforcement agencies, including metro police, LEAP officials and scores of community volunteers, the SAPS is on high alert and determined to restore calm in the identified hot spots, Pojie said.