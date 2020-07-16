Food prices stable, monitor finds

Cape Town - Rand depreciation and initial panic buying resulted in abnormal food price inflation at the beginning of lockdown, but some stability has since returned, the Consumer Commission’s report on food price monitoring has found. The commission released the report this week following widespread complaints of food price escalations. The Commission said it had received 1600 complaints under the excessive pricing and consumer protection regulations by the end of June, with 307 (or 19%) related to basic food products in retail stores. Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said the report was a result of the commission’s enforcement efforts aimed at containing excessive pricing and price gouging on essential food items as well as for face masks and hand sanitisers. “The food price monitoring report identifies rand depreciation and panic buying as partial drivers of price increases in food markets at the beginning of the crisis,” he said.

“However, these have been exacerbated in some cases by markets not functioning efficiently, in addition to instances of price gouging by retailers. The commission found that the lack of liquidity in smaller fresh- produce markets made them vulnerable to larger price movements and possible manipulation by agents.

“This resulted in advocacy to ensure compliance with the regulations across all fresh produce markets nationally,” said Makunga.

The commission also found that some food suppliers and retailers were prone to increasing prices based on higher cost announcements, but this was before the higher-cost stock reached their shelves.

Makunga said that through enforcement of the regulations and advocacy with larger food suppliers, the commission had sought to eliminate this practice.

The report went on to say prices had now stabilised.

“This means that some of the initial cost justifications for some food price increases in retail stores no longer exist, and consumers should be seeing price reductions coming through from food companies and retailers,” he said.

“However, experience in the past was that food prices were quick to go up, but slow to come down, another market feature that needs to be corrected,” Makunga said.

The report also noted with concern the high mark-ups it had seen for fresh produce and essential foodstuffs in some retail stores, both pre- and post- the crisis.

“This is potentially related to the exclusive leases that have been prevalent in the retail industry, and which the commission is looking to end through voluntary settlement or otherwise litigation.”

Makunga said the commission would continue to monitor food prices throughout the Covid-19 crisis in order to ensure that vulnerable, low-income households suffering under the economic crisis were protected.

“Low-income households have borne the brunt of the economic crisis, being the subject of job losses and lacking the safety net provided by personal savings. In this context, ensuring prices for essential food products do not escalate is critically important to the welfare of most citizens, especially lower income households. Essential food items make up just over 30% of the expenditure of the bottom three income deciles,” the report reads.

Cape Times