Former Bishops teacher admitted to clinic as sex scandal inquiry heats up









The elite Bishops school in Rondebosch Photo: Twitter Cape Town – Bishops matric pupils embroiled in a sex scandal involving former teacher Fiona Viotti have had psychologists and psychiatrists made available to them as they prepare for their final exams. A sexual misconduct inquiry, headed by attorney Graeme Dorrington and senior advocate Francois van Zyl, into the 30-year-old history teacher began on Friday. It started with an interview with headmaster Guy Pearson and will be followed by interviews with alleged victims, staff and others who knew Viotti. Viotti’s alleged sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil came to light on October 11, resulting in her immediate resignation that same day. The matter has since escalated as it emerged the teacher, who is married, had allegedly had sexual relationships with about four other boys aged 17 and 18 at the school.

Pearson has since urged boys to come forward with information in order for them to be supported and to assist with the investigation.

“We have confirmed there have been several boys who have been affected over a number of years. This matter is under investigation by duly appointed attorneys and senior counsel.

“Given the sensitivities of the matter, we do not wish to respond until the investigation is complete and we have received their report,” Pearson was reported to have said.

Viotti’s defence attorney, William Booth, said the allegations had taken a toll on his client’s health, and she was admitted to a clinic at the weekend.

“My client has sought counselling and is now under medical care. I have told Bishops that we are willing to co-operate.

“There are no criminal charges against my client as she has not committed any crime

“As far as the video and pictures are concerned, it’s a criminal offence to distribute such material or to allow it to be placed on a site without permission.

“We are investigating as to how this happened and who is responsible. Anyone who has acted contrary to the law governing such conduct can be criminally prosecuted,” said Booth.

Cape Times