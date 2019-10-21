A sexual misconduct inquiry, headed by attorney Graeme Dorrington and senior advocate Francois van Zyl, into the 30-year-old history teacher began on Friday.
It started with an interview with headmaster Guy Pearson and will be followed by interviews with alleged victims, staff and others who knew Viotti.
Viotti’s alleged sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil came to light on October 11, resulting in her immediate resignation that same day.
The matter has since escalated as it emerged the teacher, who is married, had allegedly had sexual relationships with about four other boys aged 17 and 18 at the school.