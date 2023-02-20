Former DA Swellendam councillors file court papers

Cape Town - The matter of three former DA Swellendam Municipality councillors who are fighting for their immediate reinstatement in the party and council will be heard next month. Ousted speaker Bongani Sonqwenqwe, deputy mayor Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe and councillor Abraham Pokwas filed papers in the Western Cape High Court citing 22 respondents including the DA.

In December 2022, the three were notified that their DA memberships had been terminated, which effectively ended their positions in the Swellendam municipality. This is after they allegedly voted against a caucus decision regarding holding back on advertising for the appointment of a director for corporate services at the municipality. The matter is expected to be heard on March 2.

Sonqwenqwe, Mangcu-Qotyiwe and Abraham Pokwas have sought relief from court that, pending the application being heard, letters of cessation issued allegedly by DA federal legal commission chairperson Glynnis Breytenbach have no effect, or alternatively that their cessation is suspended. They also want to be reinstated in their positions at the municipality. Pokwas said they decided to say no to “unjust practices”, even if it meant losing everything.

“We were not willing to allow a salary or an income to hold us ransom or force us to do something that will not benefit the residents we serve and the party we love so much,” he said. Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe said actions like the one taken against them by the party damaged the brand of the DA and could reflect in the election results if they were not handled correctly. “I will do anything and everything to protect my dignity, which is a right guaranteed by our South African Constitution,” said Mangcu-Qotyiwe.

Bongani Sonqwenqwe said he believed the courts would see to it that the matter was dealt with fairly. Former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela, whose DA membership was the first to be terminated last year, blamed the party’s federal council chairperson, Helen Zille. “Many DA members and supporters are extremely unhappy with how Helen Zille handled the matter in Swellendam. Just like in my situation, we must do everything to protect the rights of all members and treat everyone the same within the organisation,” said Mnqasela.