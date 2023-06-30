Former GOOD MPL Shaun August under investigation over fraudulent travel claims

Former GOOD Party MPL Shaun August is at the centre of a police investigation over fraudulent travel, accommodation and entertainment claims he allegedly made to the Western Cape Legislature. The allegations were made by a member of the public regarding a claim to the amount of R300, the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a fraud case had been registered for investigation. “Kindly be advised that the mentioned case number is a fraud case registered at Cape Town Central SAPS for investigation. No arrest as yet; investigation continues,” he said. WCPP spokesperson Matthys Odendal said the allegations formed part of internal processes.

“Allegations regarding claims submitted by Mr August to the Westen Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) while he was still a Member of the WCPP have been submitted to the WCPP by the GOOD Party for investigation, following an alleged allegation by a member of the public regarding a claim to the amount of R300. These are all forming part of our internal processes, which have not been concluded,” he said. August, who recently rejoined the DA, denied the allegations, calling them an attempt by the GOOD party to tarnish his name. “I await the investigation from SAPS, and I will ill deal with the matter accordingly.

“It is strange that when I was an MPL, nothing of this sort was brought forward. Now an anonymous letter suddenly came to light with no substance or no base. This is because GOOD knows I’m approaching the Hawks, and they are trying to fight and tarnish my name and discredit me before I expose them further,“ he said. August was GOOD’s national organiser and a member of the provincial legislature before he was expelled last month, alongside councillor and deputy mayor in the Witzenberg Municipality, Felicity Klazen, over misconduct. Their expulsion followed poor performance in a by-election in Witzenberg last year, according to GOOD.

August and Klazen were accused of “partying too much” instead of rallying for votes. GOOD secretary-general and member of Parliament Brett Herron said they had been made aware of the investigation. “As we understand it, August is alleged to have committed fraudulent reimbursement claims, which is what the DA claimed Masizole Mnqasela, former Speaker, was fired for.