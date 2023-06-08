Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson to be buried in a private funeral

Cape Town - Late ANC MP and former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson will be buried in a private funeral, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said on Wednesday. “The family, together with us, agreed there will be a private funeral service for comrade Tina, and in that funeral service, we will all give the family the necessary support and, once more, afford them space to give her a decent send off in accordance with their wishes,” Mokonyane said while addressing a briefing in Cape Town on the activities that were planned to mourn her.

The briefing came after Mokonyane, together with national executive committee deployees to the Western Cape, Pam Tshwete and Alvin Botes, and the ANC Western Cape leadership, spent almost half of Wednesday with Joemat-Pettersson’s family, her brothers and extended family. Members of the ANC caucus in Parliament, MPs from the Northern Cape, leadership from the ANC Northern Cape, and the national leadership of the Women's League were also in attendance. “We were able to pause and reflect on comrade Tina and expressed our shock at her passing. Together, we agreed that we will give support to the family,” Mokonyane said.

“The family appreciates all the messages that have been coming through, the calls that were coming through, and the kids do appreciate that very much.” Joemat-Pettersson, who was a member of the ANC national executive committee and chairperson of the police portfolio committee in Parliament, died on Monday at her home in Cape Town. Mokonyane said the family requested space to mourn and prepare for her burial.

She also said Joemat-Pettersson’s elder brother would work with the ANC in preparing for a national memorial service that will take place in Kimberly next Wednesday. “We hope that between now and Wednesday, all other provinces will indicate their various memorial services they will hold.” The ANC Women’s League will have a national memorial service next week Thursday.

According to Mokonyane, the ANC Women’s League will have a ceremony, known as the hanging of the blouse, that will also take place in Kimberly on Thursday. “The ANC, through the length and breadth of the country, will lower its flags in provincial offices and the national headquarters, the Luthuli House, as a sign of mourning of the passing of comrade Tina Joemat-Pettersson,” she said. There will also be condolences books, including an electronic one, that will be at provincial offices and Luthuli House.

Mokonyaane said throughout next week until Thursday, there would be continuous reflections on the life and times of Joemat-Pettersson. The ANC communications unit will share the platform where individuals and organisations will share the life of the former minister and also listen to tributes. The ANC Western Cape, where she spent a better part of her life as an activist, the ANC with the Women’s League, the youth movement, the student movement and trade unions will have their own memorial services.

“Condolences should continue to be sent through, and at an appropriate time, there will be an indication where the prayers will be,” she said. Mokonyane said the Joemat-Pettersson’s children were still in pain. “The family is coming together, and at an appropriate time, comrade Andre through comrade Alvin Botes, will be able to indicate when the visits will take place,” she said.