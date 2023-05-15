Former Oudtshoorn deputy mayor removed as councillor

Cape Town - Former Oudtshoorn municipality deputy mayor Mlandeli Nyuka, who is behind bars facing sexual assault charges, has lost his title as a councillor.

According to the municipality the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) informed it that Nyuka was no longer a councillor.

“The IEC notified the municipal manager, Walter Hendricks that the new proportional councillor who will represent Saamstaan Suid-Afrika (ISASSA) is Veronica Michaels, who was at the top of the party list of Saamstaan Suid-Africa. She has been declared elected as prescribed in Item 18 of Schedule 1 of the Municipal Structures Act, 1998 (Act. No. 117 of 1998),” it said.

Mayor Chris Macpherson said he was relieved that the issue has now been resolved and this was in the interest of the community.