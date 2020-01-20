Cape Town – Former Springbok cyclist Wimpie van der Merwe has been attacked four times in three years while cycling.
In the most recent attack at 5.45am between Strand and Gordon's Bay – a kilometre from where he was attacked a year ago – he had to evade a man wielding a "spear" and his accomplice at speed on his off-road bike, when they stormed at him after he had stopped 15m away.
Soon after he discovered two other cyclists had also been targeted by the duo.
Due to the ongoing attacks on cyclists in the Helderberg basin, a WhatsApp safety initiative has been launched to make cyclists aware of the hot spots and providing valuable tips.
When in distress, the cyclist can alert the group, state his emergency and the location, while alerting others of the hot spot.