Former top SA cyclist lucky to escape 'spear' attack near Strand









Wimpie van der Merwe Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Former Springbok cyclist Wimpie van der Merwe has been attacked four times in three years while cycling. In the most recent attack at 5.45am between Strand and Gordon's Bay – a kilometre from where he was attacked a year ago – he had to evade a man wielding a "spear" and his accomplice at speed on his off-road bike, when they stormed at him after he had stopped 15m away. Soon after he discovered two other cyclists had also been targeted by the duo. Due to the ongoing attacks on cyclists in the Helderberg basin, a WhatsApp safety initiative has been launched to make cyclists aware of the hot spots and providing valuable tips. When in distress, the cyclist can alert the group, state his emergency and the location, while alerting others of the hot spot.

"I was attacked by two coloured men in their late 20s. I am always alert while cycling, especially on this particular stretch of road," Van der Merwe posted on Facebook after Thursday's incident.

"The two stood along the road on the pedestrian crossing. When I came about 20m from them, one stepped into the road. It was suspicious.

"I stopped 15m from them and then they stormed at me. One had a spear, a metre-long stick with about 40cm blade on the front.

"I made my 'jump' (start) out of my track cycling days this morning. I couldn't turn around and so I could only go forward.

"The guy with the weapon, as I was racing past him, swung his spear like a sword but missed me. He then threw the spear at me.

"The second guy hit me on the shoulder with the intention of crashing me. Fortunately, this morning I decided to ride my off-road bicycle, because I was off the road on the gravel and back on the road.

"Meanwhile, these two skollies came sprinting after me. When I was out of reach, I stopped again and took a video of them.

"One was wearing a red hoodie jacket and the other a dark top and light coloured pants. I then continued training and met two riders back in Gordon's Bay coming from the front, and wanted to warn them.

"They were, while on their way out, also attacked by the same two."