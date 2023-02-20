Fort Hare SRC condemns alleged assault on ‘student’ by security

Cape Town - The University of Fort Hare (UFH) claims a man who was captured on video allegedly being manhandled by security personnel outside its Alice campus was an unregistered student. In the video shared on social media on Sunday, which has since gone viral, about four security guards in uniform are seen dragging the person believed to be a student selling hot chips and other food items.

One security guard is seen punching him and in a second video, the security personnel leave the hot chips and other items scattered on the floor. The man, who is crying, tries to pick up the food from the ground and items that are not damaged. According to the UFH Student Representative Council (SRC), which has condemned the incident, the man was a returning student.

The SRC claimed they were made aware that he had been running the business since 2020 and had been reprimanded several times until he decided to move out of the premises. “He decided to run the businesses outside but still that was not enough, he was removed even there,” the SRC said. “It is with great disappointment that the institution is not allowing young entrepreneurs to find alternative ways of making a living while they are studying and don’t have any sources of funding.

“We have made a commitment of assisting him with the remaining balance he needs for him to meet the threshold so that he can register,” the SRC said. It said they have offered psychological assistance and encouraged him to lodge an assault complaint with police. UFH spokesperson JP Roodt said management was awaiting a report on the incident and would take appropriate action based on the report.

"The university does not condone any form of violence. A Bcom student in the university of fort hare was beaten and hand cuffed by the campus securities at Alice campus just for selling outside the premises

“It is important to note that only one part of the video was shared and went viral on social media. “The university has in its possession a video clip where the individual was politely asked to put out an open fire as it presented a potential fire hazard that could lead to damage or destruction of university property. “We were informed that security then proceeded to put out the fire and that this resulted in violent behaviour and indecent language from the individual towards security officials, which led to a scuffle,” said Roodt.