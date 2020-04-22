Four appear in court over alleged looting of trucks in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town – Four people appeared briefly in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the looting of trucks in the area.

On Monday, four trucks, two of them transporting food parcels, were looted. Two drivers were injured – one was taken to a medical facility and the other was treated at the scene – when their vehicles were pelted with stones after protesters had barricaded Robert Sobukwe Drive.

The suspects – Rowin Mitchell, 24, Ryan Michaels, 30, Enrique Petersen, 28, and Magdalene Manuel, 28 – appeared on charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act Regulations, public violence and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The case was postponed to May 12 for bail information and for legal representation. The accused will remain in custody.

In a cellphone video on Monday, food parcels were thrown from the truck to a crowd scrambling to get their hands on the plastic bags.