Four suspects arrested for hit on witness at Wynberg court

Cape Town - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, who was believed to be a witness in a court case. Police made the breakthrough on Friday after an investigation by detectives from the provincial office, and Wynberg detectives.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said the four suspects would make their court appearance on Monday, June 5. “Intricate investigation by a dedicated integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the Provincial office and Wynberg detectives has landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court a week ago on Thursday, 25 May 2023. “The victim was gunned down after leaving the court building en-route to the taxi rank.

“The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape metropole where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence. “Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda as well as cellular phones that will be analysed. “The four suspects between the ages 24 and 33 are expected to make their court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 June 2023 on a charge of murder.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details will be divulged,” said Pojie. The woman was shot and killed near the corner of Church Street and Brodie Road in Wynberg. Preliminary reports showed that the woman was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who shot and killed her.