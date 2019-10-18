Cape Town – Nyanga police have arrested 14 suspects who were allegedly involved in criminal activities.
Five suspects were arrested for the possession of ecstasy; two for attempted murder; two for hijacking; two for the possession of stolen vehicles; and the other three were arrested for rape, assault grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property and domestic-related intimidation, Western Cape police said on Friday.
Three suspects – aged 17, 19 and 35 – were due to appear in court today. The 17- and 35-year-old are appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for the possession of a stolen vehicle and the 19-year-old in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a rape charge.
The remaining suspects – aged between 16 and 42 – are expected to appear in the Athlone and Philippi Magistrate's courts next week on charges of attempted murder, hijacking, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and possession of ecstasy.
Last night, members of the Maitland Flying Squad arrested two suspects – aged 27 and 31 – who were found in possession of a 12-bore pistol, 9mm Berreta pistol and SANDF regalia at a house in Khayelitsha last night.