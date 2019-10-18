Four suspects held in Nyanga over attempted murder, hijacking









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Nyanga police have arrested 14 suspects who were allegedly involved in criminal activities. Five suspects were arrested for the possession of ecstasy; two for attempted murder; two for hijacking; two for the possession of stolen vehicles; and the other three were arrested for rape, assault grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property and domestic-related intimidation, Western Cape police said on Friday. Three suspects – aged 17, 19 and 35 – were due to appear in court today. The 17- and 35-year-old are appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for the possession of a stolen vehicle and the 19-year-old in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a rape charge. The remaining suspects – aged between 16 and 42 – are expected to appear in the Athlone and Philippi Magistrate's courts next week on charges of attempted murder, hijacking, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and possession of ecstasy. Last night, members of the Maitland Flying Squad arrested two suspects – aged 27 and 31 – who were found in possession of a 12-bore pistol, 9mm Berreta pistol and SANDF regalia at a house in Khayelitsha last night.

"The vigilant members acted on information received and proceeded to the premises to conduct further search and confiscated the firearms and SANDF regalia," police said.

In Khayelitsha last night, the officers spotted a dodgy vehicle occupied by two unknown men and instructed the driver to pull over.

On conducting a search in the vehicle, the officers discovered 2 x 22 riffles and it was reported that the vehicle had been hijacked in Khayelitsha.

All four suspects were arrested and they are expected to make a court appearance once charged.

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday at about 7.30pm, Malmesbury police station officers responded to an accident that occurred at Van Riebeek Road, 3km outside Malmesbury.

"On their arrival, they found a foreign national outside his vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident was transported to a medical facility to receive medical attention under police guard," police said.

"One of the witnesses who was at the scene informed the members about the plastic bag which the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident hid in the grass.

"The members went to where the plastic bag was hidden and when they opened the plastic bag, they found a total of 995 mandrax tablets and tik weighing about 595 grams."

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court today for the possession of drugs.

