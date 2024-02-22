Frantic search for 6-year-old Saldanha girl

The Saldanha community and authorities are continuing their efforts in the search for missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith. Joshlin disappeared on Monday. According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the girl’s mother had last seen her when she left for work.

She reported her missing at the Saldanha police station on Tuesday. “Preliminary information reveals that Joshlin was left at home on February 19 with the mother’s boyfriend to look after her as she was not feeling well. “Later in the afternoon, when the mother returned from work, her daughter was not home. She asked about the whereabouts of the child but could not find her.

“She got hold of her boyfriend, who was supposed to look after the child, but he was unable to account for her whereabouts,” said Pojie. At the time of Joshlin’s disappearance she was wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark on her right arm. Speaking to the media, Joshlin’s mother said: “I had to quickly go home and was rushing back to work. She was playing in the water after bathing and got dressed.

“Her hair was not tightened, it was loosened. My boyfriend was also at home. “We spoke to some residents who said they saw her walking around with a small unidentified boy in the area. Now we are looking for who the boy is so that we know where she could be,” she said.

Saldanha Bay residents took to the streets to search for missing Joshlin Smith, 6, following her disappearance on Monday. Picture: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers Pojie said following the report by her mother, a full-scale search for Joshlin was initiated. “The search was postponed late at night and resumed in the morning,” he added. Saldanha Bay mayor André Truter said on Tuesday that the West Coast District Municipality dispatched its drone team in efforts to assist police and undertook various flight operations in the area.

“Police have been on scene most of the day and have done extensive investigations. These investigations are ongoing. “The community rallied together and searched non-stop. Sadly, all the searches have not yielded anything positive. “We also request (the public) to please refrain from spreading unverified information. Should you receive any information, you must contact your closest police station,” said Truter.

Diazville Primêre Saldanha, where Joshlin attends school, issued a letter to the school community. “We would like to ask for your help to search for Joshlin Smith, a Grade 1 girl at our school. She has been missing since Monday. “If you know anything, please contact the school on 022 714 1645. Let’s help as a community to bring Joshlin back safely.”