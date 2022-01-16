Free haircuts offer on Facebook puts ’barber’ a cut above the rest for schoolboys

CAPE TOWN- A Bonteheuwel resident who has been offering free haircuts to primary school boys in his community says he is overwhelmed by the positive reaction his initiative received. Allistair Pedro said his home has been filling up with clients since announcing the initiative in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He had started offering free haircuts to primary school boys in his community on Friday to help in getting them ready for the reopening of school. “People are very grateful and they can’t believe that someone that's not working would still want to help someone else for free,” Pedro said. “I’m neither a hairdresser nor a barber but I enjoy cutting hair. While I was at school I didn’t always have money for a barber and I used to stick a comb in one of my father’s blades and I would comb my hair – I used to cut my hair like that, to keep it short. Eventually my father found out and bought me my own clippers. I used them to cut my hair, and for other children in my neighbourhood who had no money to cut their hair.

“I just enjoyed it and it became a hobby and that’s why I still love doing it. This year I just thought of sharing something I love doing with someone else,” he said. The 36-year-old has now had to extend the last day for haircuts, originally on Sunday, to Tuesday as parents were still coming in their numbers. “When I made that Facebook post I didn’t expect anything, I just thought let me just help children that are in need, then the post blew up. I am very grateful because I’ve always wanted to help but I never knew how to do it.

“My mother was like that; she loved kids and she had a good heart. She always used to give, even if she didn’t have a lot and that is something I inherited from her,” he said. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie lauded Pedro. “His initiative to afford young children a haircut for school for most would seem insignificant, but for many parents who are struggling financially with all the financial burdens this is hugely significant and much appreciated.”