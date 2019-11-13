Scheduled from yesterday until Friday, the operations form part of the hospital’s Smile Week commemoration, in partnership with the Smile Foundation SA.
Among the beneficiaries is 11-month-old Brandon, who was born with a rare congenital skull condition causing his skull to develop abnormally.
To correct his head shape and reduce the pressure on his developing brain, an expert team of surgeons will reshape Brandon’s skull in a procedure called vault remodelling.
The operation will also alleviate the physical and emotional distress caused by his condition, according to Smile Foundation Operations Director Moira Gerszt.