Free State cop arrested for alleged rape

A Free State cop has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old man who was meant to be detained. The police constable stationed at Park Road police station is expected to make his first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing the rape charge.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the 36-year-old officer and his colleague were patrolling on Sunday at about 3.15am when they saw the complainant allegedly urinating in the street. “The police officers arrested the man and took him to the police station. When they arrived at the police station, the female colleague stayed in the car when the police constable went inside the station with the man. “After a few minutes, the officer came back with the complainant without detaining him, and they dropped him off at the taxi rank,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

He said the young man later went back to the police station to open a case of rape against the police officer which led to the arrested by Ipid. Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele disclosed that 5 489 police officers have been arrested and charged with more than 80 crimes since 2019. The charges, included human trafficking, murder, and handling a firearm while intoxicated.